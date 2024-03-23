Over 200 higher educational institutes registered for CUET-UG: UGC Chairman

NEW DELHI: Over 200 higher educational institutes, including 46 Central Universities and 105 private varsities, have registered for the CUET-UG 2024 for admission in undergraduate programmes, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Saturday.

“More than 200 universities/institutions (46 Central, 36 State, 20 Deemed, 105 Private Universities and 6 Government Institutions) are using CUET-UG scores, and the number is increasing,” Prof Kumar posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Sharing more details, he said, information about the eligibility, scheme of examination, examination fee and list of participating universities mentioned in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website of NTAhttps://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

The application of CUET (UG) – 2024 was launched on the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ on February 27, 2024, and will be closed on March 26, 2024.

“All eligible candidates are encouraged to apply for CUET (UG) - 2024 as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush.”

The CUET (UG)-2024 provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations, including state universities, Deemed and Private Universities, across the country, he said.

“The list of Universities is dynamic, and more universities are joining the test,” he added.

The UGC Chairman had earlier said that the NTA had planned more test centres, hybrid mode examinations, timely availability of admit cards, and breaks between exams held on the same day to make it more convenient and stress-free for the aspirants.

He also said to improve the overall testing experience for candidates appearing in the exam, the difficulty level of the entrance exam has been reduced to moderate, accessibility enhanced, and logistical challenges have been reduced to make the test stress-free for the candidates.

The exams are being conducted in hybrid mode, and instead of attempting ten papers, students will be permitted to write a maximum of six papers.

The exams will be conducted between May 15 and May 31, 2024.

Two dates - May 20 and 25 - are overlapping with the election dates.

However, Prof Kumar had told this paper that there would be no change in the entrance exam schedule.

“CUET-UG will be held between May 15 and May 31, 2024, as announced earlier. The actual test dates between May 15 and 31 will be announced by NTA after the registration is over,” he said.

He said the Ministry of Education and UGC have mandated the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG)-2024) for admission into undergraduate programmes in Central Universities.

