PM Modi inaugurates Indian-funded hospital in Bhutan

THIMPHU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay on Saturday inaugurated a modern hospital built with Indian assistance here which will offer quality healthcare for women and children and be a shining example of India-Bhutan development cooperation.

The Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuk Mother and Child Hospital is a state-of-the-art 150-bedded facility that has been built with the assistance of the Government of India in Thimphu.

"Inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital, which stands as a beacon of hope for several families, offering quality healthcare," Modi posted on X.

He said the new facility embodies a commitment to nurturing a healthy future generation.

"A boost to partnership in healthcare. PM @narendramodi together with PM @tsheringtobgay of Bhutan inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu. The state-of-the-art hospital is a shining example of India-Bhutan development cooperation," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

India has supported the development of the hospital in two phases.

The first phase was constructed at a cost of Rs 22 crore and has been operational since 2019.

The construction of the second phase was taken up in 2019, as part of the 12th Five Year Plan at a cost of Rs 119 crore, and was completed recently, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

It said that the newly constructed hospital would add value to the quality of mother and child health services in Bhutan.