Punjab Congress party chief’s wife may get Bathinda ticket

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Congress might drop two party MPs in the Lok Sabha polls and, though Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Raja Warring and leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa have shown their reluctance to contest, the party could ask them to take the poll plunge.

It is likely that Warring’s wife Amrita may get the party ticket from Bathinda. Besides, there is a possibility of a swap of seats between Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari.