Punjab Congress party chief’s wife may get Bathinda ticket

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Congress might drop two party MPs in the Lok Sabha polls and, though Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Raja Warring and leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa have shown their reluctance to contest, the party could ask them to take the poll plunge.
It is likely that Warring’s wife Amrita may get the party ticket from Bathinda. Besides, there is a possibility of a swap of seats between Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari.
Party sources said though a clarity on seats and candidates is yet to emerge, discussions within the party indicate that at least two MPs may not get the ticket following their poor rating in party surveys.
An AICC-appointed screening committee headed by Bhakta Charan Dass reportedly discussed at least thrice the outcome of party surveys, especially on dropping or swapping some MPs. The party is undecided over accommodating family members of senior leaders in the ticket distribution. “A clarification is expected by next week. A screening committee will shortlist the names,’’ said a party leader.
Party sources said Warring and Bajwa, a former minister and general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Congress Sukhjinder Randhawa and former speaker Rana KP Singh are reluctant to contest. “A final decision is yet to be made. These leaders, including former CM Charanjit Channi, could be asked to contest the elections,’’ said a senior leader.
The grand old party appears in wait-and-watch mode to avoid dissensions before the names of the contesting candidates are approved by the party’s working committee. The Congress is watching developments in SAD and BJP, with reports that a formal alliance between the former allies is in the offing. Sources said, SAD was hesitant to re-align with the BJP due to unresolved issues.