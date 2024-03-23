Punjab’s new excise policy may come under scanner

CHANDIGARH: After the arrest of AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, the shadow of the excise case might also fall on Punjab’s new excise policy as the same has been implemented in the state.

Besides uneasiness and fear in the political and administrative circles, Punjab BJP has decided to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) and seek an ED probe into the state’s excise policy, which it claimedwas tailored in lines with the one in Delhi.