Row in Mumbai college as students claim they were forced to attend seminar by Piyush Goyal's son

MUMBAI: The opposition Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday alleged students of a college in Mumbai's Kandivali area were forced to listen to the speech of Dhruv Goyal, the son of Union minister Piyush Goyal, who is the BJP's Mumbai North Lok Sabha candidate.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged students' IDs were confiscated to force them to attend the event where Goyal junior delivered the speech, while NCP(SP) MLA Awhad uploaded a video on X in which a student can be seen raising an objection.

Thakur College of Science and Commerce, post the controversy, said the event aimed to encourage students, particularly first time voters, to participate in the upcoming general elections but added "the matter", possibly a reference to students being forced to attend, was "under review".

The college also accused Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi of "disseminating a manipulated video pertaining to the interaction seemingly with political motivations".

Thackeray, in his message on X, slammed the Union government and said it was sending a message to the world that it does not wish the country remains a democracy anymore.

"Here, the IDs of the students were confiscated to force them to attend a talk by the son of a BJP candidate in North Mumbai a day before their exams.

Because obviously even on passing, under this govt, where are the jobs? Rather waste their time on lectures taken by sons of candidates," he said mocking the ruling party.

Will the principal be suspended for such a horrible act, Thackeray asked.