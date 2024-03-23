UP Police exam paper leak: Gurugram resort owner held over nexus with racket

LUCKNOW: Amid the ongoing investigation into the UP police constable recruitment paper leak case, the special team of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the owner of a resort located in Manesar area in Gurugram where aspirants were allegedly made to stay for sharing the leaked question paper.
The resort reportedly lodged around 1,000 candidates, two days before the February 18 examination, the police said, adding that the arrest was made on Thursday.
According to a senior police officer, the accused resort owner Satish Dhankar received Rs 1,000 per candidate from the kingpin of the racket. Dhankar is accused of facilitating logistical support to the racket involved in the leaks and providing his resort to the accused for illicit activities, the police said.
“Satish Dhankar is implicated in the criminal operations of the racket. We have apprehended him and brought him to UP for judicial proceedings,” stated Brijesh Kumar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, UP Special Task Force.
Dhankar’s involvement surfaced during the interrogation of another suspect, Mahendra Sharma, who was apprehended last week.
The government had handed over the probe into the paper leak case to the Special Task Force of UP police. Officials reported, a total of 178 FIRs pertaining to the paper leaks have been registered and 396 individuals from across the states have been arrest so far in connection with the case. Organised by the UP Police Recruitment & Promotion Board, the exam was held on February 17-18 to fill 60,244 constable posts, wherein, a total of 48 lakh candidates had appeared.