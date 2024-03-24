Bhutan’s highest civilian award for PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Friday conferred Bhutan’s highest civilian award, the ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’, the first foreign leader to receive the honour.

Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck honoured Modi with the award in a public ceremony at Tendrelthang, Thimpu. “Honoured to be conferred with `Order of Druk Gyalpo’ by Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 crore Indians,’’ Modi said.

The award was announced during Bhutan’s 114th National Day celebrations held at Tendrelthang in December 2021.

“This award presented to PM Modi is a symbol of our gratitude to India, for having always been our true friend and ally, for our close unity and friendship. PM Modi’s Neighbourhood First policy has strengthened South Asia, and paved the way for collective progress,” the King of Bhutan said.

“Bhutan is honoured that a statesman of such stature is a true friend of the Bhutanese people. Bhutan-India relations is exemplary among nations. Prime Minster Modi’s friendship and support for all of Bhutan’s objectives and initiatives have made our bonds stronger than ever,’’ the King said.

In a meeting between the King of Bhutan and PM Modi, the two leaders explored initiatives to expand bilateral collaboration in the fields of energy, development cooperation, youth, education, entrepreneurship and skill development.

The two leaders also discussed progress in connectivity and investment proposals, including in the context of the Gelephu Mindfulness City project. PM Modi also announced (Bhutanese Ngultrum) Nu 100 billion assistance for the 13th five-year Plan of Bhutan, according to local Bhutanese reports. Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at the Paro International Airport earlier in the day. He was received by Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay.