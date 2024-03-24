BJP hits out at Kejriwal over sticking to CM’s post

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Saturday held a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He is in the ED custody following his arrest in the alleged liquor policy scam.

“The people of Delhi understand that Kejriwal has committed a scam, that’s why today he is in custody, and the result of the struggle of BJP workers is that soon he will be behind bars in this whole case,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Hitting out at his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, who read aloud a public message by Arvind Kejriwal addressed to the people on Saturday, Sachdeva said that, like other political parties, the chief minister is also following dynasty politics.

He alleged that “as Sunita Kejriwal is managing the party’s affairs through daily briefings, now the AAP has also joined the list of dynastic parties”. The BJP leader reiterated his party demand of stepping down of Kejriwal from the CM post.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, over the AAP leaders, vigorously defended their leader, mockingly saying they are competing to replace him as the chief minister as his wife has also joined the race now.

“Why has the Congress become so helpless and weak,” he said in a swipe at the main opposition party whose Delhi-unit leaders used to attack the AAP over the excise policy case in which Kejriwal has been arrested.