BJP shakes hands with Raj, stokes Maha anger on ‘shrill Marathi-manoos’ pitch

MUMBAI: The BJP’s decision to tie up with the Raj Thackeray-led MNS for Lok Sabha elections may backfire following perceived anger among North Indians, who are in significant numbers in Mumbai, against a shrill ‘Marathi-manoos’ pitch of MNS in the past.

In Mumbai, the Marathi population is around 30%, while North Indians count around 20%, Muslims are 18%, South India 10% while the rest are Gujaratis Christians and other communities.

“No one has forgotten the MNS tirade against North Indians. They beat up the poor auto and taxi drivers and others for “snatching” local people’s jobs. We are against the BJP for tying up with chauvinist forces. This BJP decision has forced us to think twice before supporting the BJP,” said a North Indian leader.

RU Singh, former president of a North Indian outfit supported by BJP admitted that there is bitterness. “However, people have largely forgotten the bad memories about Raj Thackeray. “I do not think North Indians will go against the BJP,” Singh added.

A senior BJP leader said there is some disquiet in the party over the party’s alliance with MNS. “It has reopened the old wounds of North Indians. We cannot forget Raj Thackeray and his men beating up poor working people. They even beat the students who came from North India in search of jobs. There will be some impact, but it will be marginal in the elections,” he added.

Another leader said that they would never vote for the MNS . “We won’t vote for non-BJP candidates. In this case, people may vote for Uddhav’s Shiv Sena or Congress,” he added.