Congress Nagpur MLA Raju Parve resigns, joins Shiv Sena led by Shinde

MUMBAI: Congress MLA from Umred constituency, Raju Parve, resigned from the party and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai on Sunday. He is likely to be fielded from the reserved Ramtek constituency by Shiv Sena against Congress candidate Rashmi Barve, sources said.

Ramtek goes to poll in the first phase on April 19.

Parve joined Shiv Sena at 'Varsha', the official residence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in the presence of Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.