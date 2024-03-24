Digvijaya, Danish Ali, Karti, Tagore in Congress' 4th list of 46 candidates

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday announced the fourth list of 46 candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. The prominent names in the list include former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh, Karti Chidambaram, Danish Ali and Manickam Tagore, among others. The Congress has so far announced 185 candidates in four lists for the seven-phase polls beginning April 19.

The candidates announced in the latest list hail from Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, J&K, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The party named nine candidates for the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh. However, Amethi and Raebareli didn’t figure in the list. There is speculation that Rahul Gandhi may also contest from Amethi apart from Wayanad, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Raebareli, a seat which was previously held by Sonia Gandhi.

As speculated, Danish Ali was fielded from his seat Amroha. Ali, who was expelled from the BSP, joined the Congress early this week.

The party fielded UPCC chief Ajay Rai from Varanasi against PM Narendra Modi. While Imran Masood was fielded from Saharanpur, Tanuj Punia will fight from Barabanki.

The key candidates announced in the seven seats of Tamil Nadu include MP Manickam Tagore from Virudhunagar, former Union minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti from Sivaganga, S Jothimani from Karur, Vijay Vasanth from Kanya Kumari and Sasikanth Senthil from Tiruvallur.

Digvijaya’s name figured among the 12 seats announced in Madhya Pradesh. He will be contesting from Rajgarh.

The first list featured top guns, including Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel, K C Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor among others. Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad against CPI’s Annie Raja.

The party’s second list included MP Nakul Nath as the candidate from Chhindwara and Vaibhav Gehlot, former CM Ashok Gehlot’s son, from Jalore. The Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, was named as the candidate from Jorhat.