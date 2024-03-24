Former IAF chief Bhadauria joins BJP

NEW DELHI: Former Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria joined the BJP on Sunday.

BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde lauded Bhadauria's long service in the Indian Air Force (IAF) and expressed confidence that he will now contribute actively in the political field after playing an active role in the defence forces.

The BJP leader said Bhadauria spent nearly 40 years in the IAF and contributed to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.