Gujarat BJP worry refuses to die as 2 candidates say no to fight

AHMEDABAD: The BJP candidates from Vadodara and Sabarkantha Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat on Saturday expressed their unwillingness to contest the general elections citing “personal” reasons, bringing to the fore discord within the ruling party.

Ranjanben Bhatt, the BJP MP from Vadodara, declined to contest despite being offered the ticket for the third time. She made her decision public through social media posts.

Bhikaji Thakor, BJP candidate from Sabarkantha, also expressed his unwillingness to contest the elections. Shortly after Jyoti Pandya, former national vice president of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha, was suspended for opposing Bhatt’s candidacy, the Vadodara MP withdrew from the Lok Sabha election race, citing “personal reasons.”

Through posts shared on her social media profiles, Bhatt said that she had informed the party of her disinclination to contest.

“Considering the developments of the past ten days since my candidacy was declared, I concluded that despite receiving the party’s ticket, I should refrain from contesting. I reached this decision while reflecting upon the situation... I remain committed as a BJP member and will endeavor to secure victory for the party in this constituency, regardless of the next candidate,” Bhatt told reporters. Her candidature had faced stiff resistance from some sections within the BJP.

Following Bhatt’s announcement, Thakor said on social media that he was “unwilling to contest due to personal reasons.” In a video message, he said, “I have decided to step back for social reasons. Our commitment remains unwavering in securing victory for the party. We will achieve success.”

‘Personal reasons’

BJP’s Vadodara and Sabarkantha candidates expressed their unwillingness to contest the general elections citing “personal” reasons. MP Ranjan Bhatt said she was not keen on fighting the elections after she had faced stiff resistance from some sections in the BJP. Bhikhaji Thakor, however, maintained his stance on not contesting due to personal reasons