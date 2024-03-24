IIT-Guwahati student arrested under UAPA for 'links with ISIS'

GUWAHATI: A student of Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) who had allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on Sunday, a senior official said here.

The accused Touseef Ali Farooqui, a fourth-year student from Okhla in Delhi was nabbed by the police in Hajo near Guwahati on Saturday.

“Reference @IITGuwahati student pledging allegiance to ISIS - the said student has been detained while travelling and further lawful follow up would take place,” Assam’s Director General of Police GP Singh wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday midnight.

Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) Inspector General Parthasarathi Mahanta told PTI that after interrogating him, police found credible evidence of his links with ISIS and he was arrested.

"We produced him in the court, which has sent to police custody for 10 days.

We also carried out a search in his hostel room inside the IIT-Guwahati campus," Mahanta said.

Farooqui who hails from Delhi was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he added.

The police said the Special Task Force (STF) was conducting further investigation into the case.

The incident comes just days after the STF nabbed ISIS India head Haris Farooqi and his associate Anurag Singh soon after the duo had crossed over into Assam’s Dhubri district from Bangladesh. The two are now in the custody of the National Investigation Agency.