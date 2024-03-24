IIT-Guwahati student on way to join ISIS detained in Assam: Police

GUWAHATI: A student of Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) was detained by the police after he had set out from the institute allegedly to join the terror group Islamic State (ISIS).

The fourth-year student from Okhla in Delhi was nabbed by the police in Hajo near Guwahati on Saturday.

“Reference @IITGuwahati student pledging allegiance to ISIS - the said student has been detained while travelling and further lawful follow up would take place,” Assam’s Director General of Police GP Singh wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday midnight.

Through a recent email and social media posts, the student pledged his allegiance to ISIS and said he had plans to join the terror organisation. Subsequently, he disappeared from the IIT-Guwahati campus.

The reports that the student left the institute and was on his way to join the ISIS had sent the police into a tizzy. The police launched an investigation after verifying the authenticity of his email and social media posts.

The police said the Special Task Force (STF) was conducting further investigation into the case.

The incident comes just days after the STF nabbed ISIS India head Haris Farooqi and his associate Anurag Singh soon after the duo had crossed over into Assam’s Dhubri district from Bangladesh.

The two are now in the custody of the National Investigation Agency.