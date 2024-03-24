Industrialist and ex-Congress MP Naveen Jindal joins BJP

Nation

Former Congress MP Naveen Jindal being welcomed as he joins BJP, in New Delhi, Sunday.
Former Congress MP Naveen Jindal being welcomed as he joins BJP, in New Delhi, Sunday.Photo | PTI
NEW DELHI: Industrialist and former MP Naveen Jindal quit the Congress and joined the BJP on Sunday, saying he wants to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of 'Viksit Bharat'.

He joined the BJP in the presence of its general secretary Vinod Tawde, who said Jindal's presence in the party will help the government's agenda of boosting the country's economy and prosperity.

Tawde noted that the Jindal Steel chairperson has a keen interest in sports and education as well.

Jindal represented Kurukshetra constituency in Lok Sabha between 2004-14.

Speaking to reporters, Jindal said the country has progressed under Modi's leadership in the last 10 years and many historic steps such as the abrogation of Article 370 have been taken.

The dream of having a Ram temple in Ayodhya has also been realised, he added.

