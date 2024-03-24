Congress LS candidate from Bastar accused in liquor scam

RAIPUR: Kawasi Lakhma, former excise minister in the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government and an accused in the liquor scam is the Congress candidate from the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh.

Lakhma's name was among the 70 other accused in the alleged liquor scam by the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Kwasi Lakhma, a prominent tribal face who has won the Konta (Sukma, south Bastar) Assembly seat for the sixth consecutive time in 2023, has replaced the sitting Congress MP from Bastar Lok Sabha constituency and the state president Deepak Baij, as the party’s choice.

His name appeared in the fourth list, released by the Congress party on Saturday late night.