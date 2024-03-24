Maharashtra LS polls: Dynasties, rivalries, changing dynamics give ruling alliance & MVA headaches in Sangli, Madha

MUMBAI: The ruling alliance in Maharashtra as well as the Maha Vikas Aghadi are facing multiple problems in finalising names for some Lok Sabha seats like Sangli, Madha etc, prompting a flurry of meetings before five phase polls begin in the state on April 19.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance comprises chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprises of Uddhav Thackerary's Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) and Congress.

Prime among these Lok Sabha seats is Sangli, a Congress stronghold between 1962 and 2014 before NCP-turned-BJP leader Sanjaykaka Patil wrested it in 2014.

He retained it in 2019, partly due to the presence of Gopal Padalkar, a BJP proxy, a political observer said on Sunday.

Sanjaykaka Patil got more than five lakh votes, while Vishal Patil of Swabhimani Paksha and Padalkar received three lakh each, he pointed out.

Vishal Patil's name was announced by state Congress president Nana Patole for the Sangli seat some days ago saying the former came from a family with a political legacy and that local leadership was seeking his candidature.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray announced the name of wrestler Chandrahar Patil from the seat, despite the party being an ally of the Congress.

Vishal Patil is a descendent of former Maharashtra chief minister Vasantdada Patil, against whom NCP founder Sharad Pawar rebelled and got the state's top post in 1978, due to which the two families have been adversaries, the political observer added.

In 2019, there was large-scale disappointment against BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil and Sharad Pawar was aware of it.

But due to this political rivalry, Pawar convinced the state Congress leaders to give Sangli Lok Sabha seat to Swabhimani Paksha, a little-known party in the region.

Vishal Patil, who was supposed to be fight on a Congress ticket, had to contest on the lesser known Swabhimani Paksh symbol (cricket bat) but still got three lakh votes," a close aide of Vishal Patil said.

"This time, Shiv Sena (UBT), which used to have only one MLA, has already announced its candidate without consulting Congress. Such steps mean giving a cake-walk to the BJP candidate," the aide claimed.

Speaking on the issue, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "The Shiv Sena won both Lok Sabha constituencies in Kolhapur district (in 2019). This time, we gave Kolhapur parliamentary constituency to Congress and Hatkanangale to farmers' leader Raju Shetti. If we do not claim Sangli, there will be no seat for the Sena (UBT) in western Maharashtra."