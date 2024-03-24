Mosques in UP covered with tarpaulin sheets ahead of Holi

LUCKNOW: For the last 6-7 years, it has become new normal for the mosques in UP to be covered with tarpaulin sheets ahead of Holi festival. This, according to authorities, helps to maintain law and order situation and avert any attempt by miscreants to incite communal tension by throwing colours on the places of Islamic faith.

Since the Yogi Adithyanath government came to power, this practise has been in place.

Like previous years, this year also, the mosques on the Ram Baraat route in Bareilly and the Laat Saheb procession path in Shahjahanpur have been covered with tarpaulin and plastic sheets to prevent any untoward incident, said the authorities.

According to Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan, he led a police flag march along the proposed route of the Ram Baraat from Narsingh Temple on Sunday. The administrations in districts are on high alert as the holy month of Ramzaan is also underway.

The district administration is taking extra precautions on the Ram Baraat Yatra taken out by Brahmpuri Ramlila Committee in Bareilly every year amid heavy police cover. As a result, all mosques on the route have been covered with tarpaulin.

The Bareilly SSP said that every effort was being made to maintain communal harmony during the festival of colours. The police administration is in constant touch with the religious leaders of both the communities.