Young Indian professional dies in car accident in Pennsylvania

Joshi had completed her graduation last year.

The Consulate said it is in touch with Joshi's family and local community leaders.

Extending all possible assistance to transport her mortal remains to India at the earliest, it said, without divulging more details about the deceased.

Volunteer-based nonprofit organisation TEAM Aid is assisting in sending Joshi's mortal remains to Delhi to her family.

TEAM Aid's primary focus has been to help members of the Indian community who are either travelling or living abroad and face dire situations such as accidents, suicides, homicides or sudden death of loved ones.

It has been working to provide assistance and help repatriate the mortal remains to India of people who have tragically lost their lives while in the US.

Amidst a series of tragic incidents, our hearts are heavy with grief, TEAM Aid founder Mohan Nannapaneni told PTI.

In the past week alone, TEAM Aid has sent the remains of five individuals to India and organised three local funerals, he said.

Nannapaneni and his team are currently assisting several more families in sending the mortal remains of their loved ones who died in the US and Canada to India.

These include two truck drivers who tragically lost their lives in an accident in New Mexico. Their remains are being sent to Punjab.

A young truck driver passed away suddenly in New Mexico and his remains are being sent to Amritsar, Nannapaneni said.

In Seattle, Washington, a promising 25-year-old Indian student was found dead in his apartment and his remains are being sent to Bangalore.

Mourning the loss of a talented 38-year-old restaurant chef in San Jose, California, Nannapaneni said his remains are being sent to Kolkata.

In a devastating hit-and-run incident, a 50-year-old man in Palacios, Texas was killed. His remains will be sent to Ahmedabad for the last rites.

In another tragic incident, a 27-year-old recent graduate was found dead in his apartment in Vancouver, Canada. We will send him home to Kerala, Nannapaneni said.

TEAM Aid did not disclose the names and identities of the deceased to respect their privacy.

Nannapaneni said his team is in the process of initiating educational and preventative" programmes soon to offer guidance and support to Indian immigrants here, including students and workers, aimed at ensuring their safety and security.

Every day brings news of more loss, alongside numerous other challenges spanning health, immigration, social issues, and beyond, he said.

Earlier this week, former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi released a video message, advising Indian students in the US to be watchful and respect local laws and urging them to not engage in drugs or excessive drinking to ensure their safety and security.