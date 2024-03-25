14 priests injured as fire erupts in Ujjain's Mahakal temple during Holi; PM calls it 'painful incident'

UJJAIN: Fourteen priests were injured in a fire that broke out in the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday during 'bhasma aarti', an official said.

The blaze took place in the 'garba griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple at 5:50 am, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said.

"Fourteen priests suffered burn injuries and are being treated in the district hospital here. A magisterial probe has been ordered," Singh added.

Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out while 'gulal' (coloured powder used during rituals ands Holi) was being thrown as part of a religious ceremony.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Mahakal Temple fire incident was very painful and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

In a message on social media platform X, the PM said, "The accident that happened in Mahakal temple of Ujjain is very painful. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the devotees injured in the accident. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in every possible help to the victims."