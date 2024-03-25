ASEAN Diplomacy: Coast Guard ship reaches Philippines

NEW DELHI: Continuing its country’s efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with ASEAN nations, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Samudra Paheredar, a specialized Pollution Control Vessel, arrived at Manila Bay, Philippines on Monday, March 25, 2024, for a three-day visit.

The visit of this specialized Pollution Control Vessel is part of a broader initiative aimed at demonstrating ICG's Marine Pollution Response capabilities and shared concerns regarding Marine Pollution in the ASEAN region, besides bolstering bilateral cooperation with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The ICG, in a statement, said, "The ship is on an overseas deployment to ASEAN countries, namely the Philippines, Vietnam, and Brunei, from March 25 to April 12, 2024, as part of the India-ASEAN initiative announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in 2022 at Cambodia during the ASEAN Defence Minister Plus Meeting (ADMM-2022)."

"The deployment is the third in a row by the Indian Coast Guard to ASEAN countries. Earlier in the year 2023, ICG Pollution Control Vessels visited Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia as part of the initiative," said the Coast Guard.

Geopolitical tension prevails in the South China Sea with an associated elevation of significance in the Indo-Pacific region. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

"During this deployment, the ship is scheduled to make port calls in Manila (Philippines), Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam), and Muara (Brunei). The ship is equipped with specialized marine pollution control equipment and a Chetak Helicopter in Pollution Response configuration, designed to contain and recover spilled oil, thereby augmenting the operation. The demonstrations at visiting ports include Pollution Response training and the practical display of various equipment," added the ICG.

"Further, this visit holds significant importance in strengthening bilateral relationships with key maritime agencies, including the Philippine Coast Guard, Vietnam Coast Guard, and Brunei Maritime agencies," said the Coast Guard.

"We have Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) towards Enhanced Maritime Cooperation and Maritime Safety and Security with the Coast Guards of the Philippines and Vietnam. These relationships have evolved over the years to ensure safety, security, and marine environmental concerns in the region. The visit's agenda includes professional exchanges, cross-deck visits, joint exercises, as well as official and social engagements, including visits to capacity-building facilities."

The visit of ICGS Samudra Paheredar to ASEAN countries reinforces India's continuous efforts to foster friendly relations through maritime cooperation. This aligns with the maritime vision "SAGAR" - Security and Growth for All in the Region - and promotes the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" concept by highlighting the indigenous shipbuilding capabilities of the Indian industry.

ICGS Samudra Paheredar is stationed on the East Coast of India in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and is under the command of Deputy Inspector General Sudhir Ravindran. Over the years, Samudra Paheredar has successfully undertaken various Coast Guard operations, including Pollution Response, IMBL/EEZ surveillance, counter-transnational crimes, and Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR).