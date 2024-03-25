Assam: MLA Bharat Chandra Narah quits Congress after wife fails to get Lok Sabha ticket

GUWAHATI: Bharat Chandra Narah, the MLA of Naoboicha in Assam's Lakhimpur district, resigned from the Congress on Monday after his wife failed to get a ticket from the party for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress announced Uday Shankar Hazarika as its candidate for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat.

Narah was hopeful that his party would nominate his wife Ranee Narah, a former Union Minister, for the seat.

"I do hereby resign from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect," the MLA said in his one-line resignation letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

On Sunday, Narah resigned from the post of the chairman of Assam Congress' media cell.

He is a five-time MLA from Dhakuakhana constituency and became a legislator for the sixth term from Naoboicha in 2021.

Prior to joining Congress, he was with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Narah has been a cabinet minister in both the AGP and Congres governments.

He was also the press advisor to then Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

His wife Ranee Narah is a three-time MP from Lakhimpur and has also served a term in the Rajya Sabha.

Ranee Narah and Hazarika, who had switched over to Congress from the ruling BJP a few months ago, were in close contention for nomination from Lakhimpur, party sources said.

Though Hazarika is a new face in the party, he has strong support from the state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, they said.