Congress, BJP locked in direct fight on J&K’s 2 seats

SRINAGAR: IT would be a direct fight between Congress and BJP in two Jammu and Kashmir seats, Udhampur and Jammu Lok Sabha while it would be NC versus others in three Valley seats.

The Congress, which is part of the INDIA alliance, and BJP have named candidates for Udhampur and Jammu LS seats.

The Congress has given mandate to former MP and ex-BJP minister Lal Singh, who rejoined Congress last week, for the Udhampur LS seat while the grand old party has fielded former minister and party’s J&K Working president Raman Bhalla for the Jammu seat.