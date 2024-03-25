Congress replaces Jaipur candidate after backlash

“I have long ago severed my ties with the directorship of Jaipur Dialogue Forum (which has nothing to do with the ownership of YouTube) about which some people, due to their vested interests, are spreading rumours,” he wrote on X.

As the candidature of Sharma stoked a row, Tharoor shared on X an old tweet of the candidate mocking him and Rahul Gandhi. “He must have undergone some sort of Pauline epiphany on the road to 24 Akbar! This is just one of several dozen tweets from his handle attacking me,” said Tharoor.

Sharma’s name was announced by the Congress in its third list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. After the party announced his name, Sharma said that people of Jaipur are eager to bring change in the impending elections. “Jaipur has not been able to secure its place among the top 25 clean cities in the country, which is quite painful. If Jaipur continues like this, it will not remain liveable, hence the people of Jaipur want a change. And I believe that this election will be an election of momentous change,” he told the media.