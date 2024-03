Congress slams BJP over ex-judge's 'cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse' remark

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday attacked former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay over his reported remark that he "cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse" and demanded that his candidature for the Lok Sabha polls from the BJP be withdrawn.

Gangopadhyay, who joined the BJP recently, was among the 19 candidates whose names were announced by the BJP on Sunday for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "It is worse than pathetic that a judge of the Calcutta High Court, who resigned to contest the Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate blessed by none other than the prime minister, now says that he cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse."

"This is totally unacceptable and his candidature should be withdrawn forthwith by those who spare no effort to appropriate the Mahatma's legacy," Ramesh asserted.