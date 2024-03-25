Data Analysis: Exploring the connection between Power & Electoral Bonds success

Recent data on political funding in India has revealed an interesting pattern: the funding pattern of BJP – which is in power at the center – is much more similar to the funding patterns of other in-power regional parties such as DMK, Trinamool Congress, YSRCP and BRS than with national parties such as Indian National Congress and AAP.

The analysis suggests that parties in power are not only able to attract more donors, but their fund inflows are heavily skewed towards big ticket donations, while those in opposition -- irrespective of size -- get their funds from smaller contributions.

The following chart shows how donations of Rs 100 crore and above have gone almost exclusively to the BJP and small parties that are in charge of large, industrialized states.