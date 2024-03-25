Exodus continues as 3-time BSP MLA from Haridwar joins BJP

DEHRADUN: As part of its ongoing drive to woo prominent leaders of other parties, the BJP has succeeded in bringing three-time Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Haridas from Jhabrera assembly constituency in Haridwar parliamentary constituency into its party fold.

The BJP has managed to rope in several influential leaders. A significant number of Congress besides few Aam Aadmi Party members have recently crossed over to the BJP camp.

The BJP has fielded former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat, replacing the incumbent MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

In order to avoid potential backlash from Nishank’s supporters and to ensure a smooth campaign for Trivendra, the BJP seems hesitant to take any risks in the upcoming elections in Haridwar.