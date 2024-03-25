Jharkhand: Women voters outnumber men in 4 tribal-dominated LS constituencies

RANCHI: Women voters will decide the fate of the candidates in four Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand, as their number is more than that of men, according to the Election Commission data. These four seats -- Rajmahal, Singhbhum, Khunti and Lohardaga -- are reserved for scheduled tribes.
Singhbhum, Khunti and Lohardaga will go to polls on May 13 and Rajmahal on June 1. Khunti has the highest number of women voters at 667,946 against 644,311 male voters. Singhbhum has 727,734 women and 705,167 men voters. There are 719,616 female voters against 707,402 male in Lohardaga. In Rajmahal, number of female voters is 841,217 against 840,995 male voters, according to the electoral roll.
Female voters have increased by two lakh in two seats and more than one lakh in 10 seats. In the last five years, the number of women voters has increased by more than one lakh in 12 out of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, the EC data shows.
There has been an increase of 1 29,126 women voters in Rajmahal, 102,461 in Dumka, 150,959 in Godda, 143,108 in Chatra, 200,529 in Koderma, 121,259 in Giridih, 126,530 in Dhanbad, and 154,128 in Ranchi.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, male voters were more than female voters in all the constituencies of the state.
The difference between male and female voters is still 4.77 lakh in Jharkhand, whereas in 2019 the difference was over 10 lakh.
“We were working hard for the last three years to prepare the electoral roll ensuring that no household is left unattended and hence succeeded in creating awareness about the importance of voting among the women. That’s why the number of women voters has exceeded that of men in some pockets in Jharkhand,” said Geeta Chaubey, officer on special duty with the state poll panel.
“These are the tribal-dominated pockets where sex ratio is already better than that of non-tribal regions,” she added.
Highest number of women voters in Khunti
