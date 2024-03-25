Jharkhand: Women voters outnumber men in 4 tribal-dominated LS constituencies

RANCHI: Women voters will decide the fate of the candidates in four Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand, as their number is more than that of men, according to the Election Commission data. These four seats -- Rajmahal, Singhbhum, Khunti and Lohardaga -- are reserved for scheduled tribes.

Singhbhum, Khunti and Lohardaga will go to polls on May 13 and Rajmahal on June 1. Khunti has the highest number of women voters at 667,946 against 644,311 male voters. Singhbhum has 727,734 women and 705,167 men voters. There are 719,616 female voters against 707,402 male in Lohardaga. In Rajmahal, number of female voters is 841,217 against 840,995 male voters, according to the electoral roll.