Madhya Pradesh: Two decades after Assembly poll fight, ex-CMs eye LS return from home turfs

BHOPAL: Two former chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, who took on each other in the assembly polls 21 years ago, are now eyeing return to the Lok Sabha from neighbouring constituencies of the state.

While five-time former MP from Vidisha, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is contesting from the same seat two decades later, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh will take on Chouhan’s loyalist and second-time BJP MP Rodmal Nagar from Rajgarh. Both the seats, which go to polls in the third phase on May 7, house the home assembly segments of the two former CMs. While Rajgarh constituency houses Raghogarh assembly seat (being won since 2013 by Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh), Vidisha houses Budhni from where Chouhan is the sixth-time MLA.