NCW demands action from EC against Congress' Shrinate over Kangana comments

NEW DELHI: The NCW on Monday wrote to the Election Commission demanding strict action against Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and H S Ahir for their derogatory comments against actress Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

Shrinate's Instagram post containing objectionable remarks about Ranaut has been removed from her Instagram handle. Ahir, state joint co-ordinator of Kisan Congress, also made derogatory remarks against her.

The NCW said its chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Election Commission demanding action against Shrinate and Ahir.

"National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Ms.Supriya Shrinate and Mr H.S.Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about @KanganaTeam on social media. Such behavior is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women.