Pakistan foreign minister hints at reviving trade ties with India

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar has spoken about examining the trade situation with India and hinted at a possible resumption of trade ties at the behest of the business community in their country.

“India is our neighbour, what they did in August 2019 (revoking Article 370) is painful and that dispute continues. However, the business community in Pakistan has been appealing that there should be resumption of trade with India as they have to send products via Dubai to India as a result of which the cost increases. We will seriously examine this issue,’’ said Dar on Saturday in London.