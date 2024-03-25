Power Games | PM pulls up MP CM, Goa BJP chief in CEC meet

Yadav said he was in Bhopal as Chief Minister, and the candidate he was suggesting was strong enough to look after Indore as well as Ujjain. This way, he said, the party could look after the entire Malwa region of the state. The Prime Minister responded by telling the Chief Minister that he hardly spends time in Bhopal and visits Ujjain too often.

The PM asked the CM to stop worrying about Indore and focus on the responsibility he has been given. The CM tried to explain his Indore visits but he was cut short. Similarly, when the CEC started a discussion on possible candidates for the South Goa constituency, the Prime Minister asked the state leaders to find a good woman candidate for the seat.

When the state party president, Sadanand Tanavade, said that there were no strong women candidates, the PM asked Tanavade, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha, to resign from the Upper House and fight the election from South Goa. Mr Modi said he would bring a woman MP to the Rajya Sabha if the party cannot find a winnable woman candidate for the Lok Sabha. The state unit is now busy looking for a woman candidate for the seat.