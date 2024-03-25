Two killed, seven injured in stampede at Una shrine following landslide in Himachal Pradesh

UNA: Two devotees were killed and seven others injured at a shrine following an early morning stampede triggered by a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened at Dera Baba Vadbhag Singh in shrine at Mairi village of Amb subdivision.

The shrine is located around 40 km from Una and is visited by a large number of people seeking a cure for those possessed by "evil spirits".

Devotees who had come to take part in the Baba Vadbhag Singh fair were taking bath in the holy spring in Charan Ganga around 5 am when four-five big stones came sliding down from the mountain, police said.