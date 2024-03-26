Assembly elections in J&K will be held before September: Home Minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that the culture and language of Kashmir have flourished after the abrogation of Article 370 under the current dispensations at the centre.

"Now, J&K is moving towards prosperity with peace," he said.

Amit Shah claimed that the government has banned 12 organisations, designated 36 individuals as terrorists, registered more than 22 cases to stop terror finance seized properties worth Rs. 150 crore, attached 90 properties and frozen about 134 bank accounts so far.

The Union Home Minister announced that the election in J&K would be held by September this year as well.

"Enshrining democracy in Jammu and Kashmir is Modi Ji’s promise and will be fulfilled. However, this democracy will not be confined to three families alone and will be a people’s democracy," he said.

He claimed that for the first time, the OBCs of Jammu and Kashmir have been given reservation by the Modi government, women have been given one-third reservation, and OBC reservations have been made in Panchayat and urban local bodies.

Speaking at a conclave here, Shah also added that more than 2 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir, and Formula-4 car racing takes place in Srinagar.

Outlining his government’s objectives, he stated that the BJP aims to free Kashmir from the influence of dynastic politics that has long dominated the region. He alleged that three dynastic parties - the Congress, the National Conference, and the PDP - consistently obstructed the spread of democracy at the grassroots level.

“Now, I am sure that these three parties will be shown the door by the people completely this time “, he averred.

Speaking about J&K, he mentioned that the increase in the number of tourists reflects a growing interest in tourism and a strengthening emotional bond between Kashmir and the rest of India. He emphasized that the Modi government is dedicated to engaging in dialogue with the youth of Kashmir, but not with organizations with ties to Pakistan or those perpetuating dynastic politics.

Reiterating India’s claim on PoK, he asserted, "The Muslim brothers in PoK are also Indians, as are the Hindu brothers living there, and the land also belongs to India, which has been illegally occupied by Pakistan."

Speaking on the effects of the abrogation of Article 370, Shah said that the people of the valley were given the wrong interpretation of Article 370, which now stands nullified after its abrogation

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, Shah said, "It was always said that once Article 370 is abrogated, the culture, language, and existence of Kashmiriyat will be threatened. It has now been five years since the abrogation, but nothing of the sort has happened. Kashmiris are free today, the importance of the Kashmiri language and food culture has increased, and tourists are flocking to the tourist spots of Kashmir.

Highlighting the detrimental consequences of the continuation of Article 370, he said, 'Under the shadow of Article 370, a separatist ideology took root, leading the youth of Jammu and Kashmir into terrorism.

'Pakistan exploited this situation, and in the last four decades, more than 40,000 youths lost their lives. However, today, Jammu and Kashmir is progressing, and terrorism is on the decline.

He said that a new kind of renaissance of development is taking place across J&K after the abrogation of Article 370, and people’s money is reaching the people. He mentioned that the Pathankot Naka Permit system has been removed, and after 33 years, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are watching movies at theaters at night, and the procession of Muharram is now being taken out.

Touching upon the BJP’s strategy to win more than 370 seats, Shah said, "The strategy to win 370 seats is very clear. The Modi government has worked to develop the nation, including Jammu and Kashmir. We have strengthened the economy, secured the nation, curbed terrorism, and enhanced the nation’s pride through our foreign policy. Today, Bharat is recognized as a manufacturing hub and a bright spot. Our economy has climbed several steps, moving from the 11th to the fifth largest economy. This will certainly help the BJP achieve its target."

Upon being asked about employment, he stated that as many as 34,000 employment opportunities were created in the government sector, with the appointment process of 10,777 people completed. He added, "Around 7.5 lakh youths have received opportunities for self-employment through businesses like beekeeping, khadi, pashmina, and fruit processing. Self-employment opportunities of this magnitude were never created earlier in Jammu and Kashmir. After the completion of the proposed investment process, 4 lakh youths will gain employment."

He continued, "We have allocated space for SCs and STs, without reducing the share of the Gujjar and Bakarwal communities. Pahadis have been given 10% reservation, and special provisions have been made to accommodate those displaced from POK."

Speaking about PoK, Shah said that the BJP and the entire Parliament believe that PoK is an integral part of India. “The Muslim brothers in PoK are also Indians, as are the Hindu brothers living there, and the land also belongs to India, which has been illegally occupied by Pakistan. It is the goal of every Indian, every Kashmiri, to get it back,” he asserted.

Citing data, he said that in 2010 there were 2,564 incidents of stone pelting, which is now zero. “From 2004 to 2014, there were 7,217 terror incidents, and that has reduced to 2,227 in 2014-23. This is almost a 70% reduction. Total deaths amounted to 2,829 from 2004 to 2014, and it has reduced to 915 during 2014-23, which is a 68% decrease. Deaths of civilians were 1,770 and have decreased to 341, which is an 81% drop. The deaths of security forces decreased from 1,060 to 574, which is a 46% decrease,” he claimed.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, he said that those who talk about Islam should know that 85% of the deceased in J&K were Muslim. “They should stop it. Previously, students from Jammu and Kashmir used to go outside the region for education, but now students from other states come to Jammu and Kashmir for education. I want to urge the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to stay away from the conspiracies of Pakistan. Today, Pakistan is plagued by hunger and poverty, yet they view Kashmir as heaven. I want to tell them that if anyone can save Kashmir, it is Modi Ji,” he said.