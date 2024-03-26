BJP drops five sitting MPs in Jharkhand, fields Soren kin

Mahto, a controversial MLA who is facing more than two dozen cases, joined the BJP in 2014 and was elected MLA from the same constituency a second time. In the 2019, Mahto retained his seat from the Baghmara constituency making a hat-trick.

Sitting MP PN Singh, who was elected from Dhanbad Assembly seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019, was apparently dropped due to his old age.

Sunil Singh, who had defeated Shibu Soren in 2019 Lok Sabha polls with a significant margin, is said to have been dropped due to non-performance.

Notably, names of 11 candidates were announced in the first list released by the BJP on March 2, in which seven are old faces. The second list was released on March 24 which included all new faces.

Sunil Soren, who was included in the first list from Dumka, was dropped in the second list, and Sita was included in his place. AJSU, an ally of the BJP in Jharkhand, will field its candidates from one seat, Giridih.

Both the parties had also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together. Presently Chandra Prakash Choudhary is the AJSU MP from Giridih.