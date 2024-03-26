BJP protests in Delhi demanding CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leaders and workers took out a protest march here on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been arrested in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

They gathered near the Ferozshah Kotla stadium and marched towards the Delhi Secretariat, raising slogans against Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and alleging corruption in his government.

Senior BJP leader and MP Harsh Vardhan said Kejriwal has been arrested, and therefore, he should resign on moral grounds and give his responsibility to someone else.

Slamming Kejriwal for issuing directions to his ministers while being in custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said a chief minister cannot issue directions while being in custody and alleged that the AAP was creating a drama.

He said he has lodged a complaint in the matter with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for strict action.