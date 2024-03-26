CUET-UG registration deadline extended till March 31 due to students' demand

Interested candidates can apply at the official CUET-UG 2024 website - exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

According to a public notice issued by UGC, the earlier deadline for online submission of the application form was March 26 (up to 11:50 pm). The revised date for successful final transaction fee is now until March 31.

The correction in particulars can be done from April 2 to April 3 (up to 11:50 pm). Previously, it was scheduled from March 28 to March 29 (up to 11:50 pm).

The CUET-UG exams are scheduled between May 15 and 31, with the results set to be declared on June 30.

Two dates - May 20 and 25 - are overlapping with the election dates. However, Prof. Kumar assured that there would be no change in the entrance exam schedule.

“CUET-UG will be held between May 15 and May 31, 2024, as announced earlier. The actual test dates between May 15 and 31 will be announced by NTA after the registration is over,” he said.

CUET will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Over 200 higher educational institutes, including 46 Central Universities and 105 private varsities, have registered for the CUET-UG 2024 for admission in undergraduate programs.

The CUET (UG)-2024 provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations, including state universities, Deemed and Private Universities, across the country.

