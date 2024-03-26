Don't fall prey to rumours about discontinuation of schemes: Delhi govt to citizens amid Kejriwal arrest

NEW delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday appealed to citizens to not fall prey to misinformation being spread by "notorious elements" who are trying to "take advantage" of the situation arising from the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A statement issued by the Planning Department said "speculations and rumours are being spread by notorious elements with vested interests in Delhi" that welfare schemes and subsidies will be stopped.

"Even as the law takes its own course in the process of criminal investigation, it merits clarification that administration of schemes and governance are never specific to individuals and shall continue in normal course, as in the past," it read.

Sources in the AAP dispensation said the statement was issued following directions from Kejriwal.

All public services, social welfare schemes and subsidies currently given by the Delhi government will continue uninterrupted, it said, asking people not to be misled by "any fear-mongering and malicious disinformation in this regard".

"Appeal to all citizens of Delhi to stay away from any rumour mongers, who would try to take advantage of situation arising from the arrest / remand of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi by Enforcement Directorate on 21 March, 2024, by spreading misinformation," it said.