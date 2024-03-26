Ex-MLA Mukhtar Ansari hospitalised

LUCKNOW: Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district early Tuesday after he complained of abdominal pain.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Banda Medical College, Mukhtar's condition is stable "Mukhtar Ansari was admitted there at 3.55 am with complaint of pain in the abdomen...Patient is admitted and conservative treatment has started. Patient is stable currently," it said.

Earlier his brother and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari said the family was informed about Mukhtar's hospitalisation.

"We have got a message from Mohammadabad police station in Ghazipur informing us that Mukhtar is ill and is being admitted to Medical College, Banda. Family members have been asked to come for his help," Afzal Ansari told PTI.

Afzal Ansari said he had called the Chief Minister's Office before leaving for Banda but could not contact Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is in Gorakhpur.

He said the purpose of calling the Chief Minister's Office was to request that Mukhtar be admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow or any other big hospital if adequate arrangements are not made at Banda Medical College.

"If the government does not bear the cost of treatment, the family will bear this expense," he said.