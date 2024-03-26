50 rescued after fire erupts at corporate park in Mumbai; no injuries: Officials

MUMBAI: Nearly 50 people were rescued after a fire erupted in a six-storey corporate park at suburban Mulund in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Those rescued had been stranded on various floors of the smoke-filled building, where the fire started around 9.25 am, a civic official said.

They were moved to safety through a staircase and with the help of turn-table ladders. There are no reports of any injury to anyone so far, the official said.

Another civic official said the fire is confined to the sixth floor of the building 'Avior Corporate Park' on LBS Road.

The fire affected wiring, electrical installations, split AC units, wooden furniture and office records over an area of about 1,000 square feet of the commercial building, he said.

Four fire engines, three jumbo tankers, two turn-table ladders and other vehicles have been pressed into the firefighting operation, he said.

Personnel from the Mumbai police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other agencies have been mobilised at the spot, he added.