LS polls in West Bengal: Hopeful of turnaround, says CPI

KOLKATA: The CPI(M) is hoping for a turnaround in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal after a barren outcome in 2019, maintaining that the results will depend on the people being able to freely exercise their franchise.

Claiming that the people have seen through the "hollow" promises made by the Trinamool Congress and the BJP, CPI(M) central committee member and candidate from Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency Sujan Chakraborty said that the "red flag" is there when no one else is believed to be trustworthy.

"If people can exercise their franchise freely, then there will be a reflection of that in the results," he said.

Elections in West Bengal, where poll-related violence has been in the focus for long, will be held in seven phases with the highest number of central security forces.

Several companies of central forces were sent to the state by the Election Commission as a confidence-building measure even before the polls were announced.