Lok Sabha elections: BJP to go solo in Punjab, no alliance with SAD

CHANDIGARH: The BJP will not go into an alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party informed today.
In a video statement on his X handle, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar confirmed the party's decision to go solo in Punjab.
"We took this decision after wide consultations with the people, party leaders and workers. The decision is aimed at a bright future of Punjab's youth, farmers, traders and backward classes. The works done for Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is evident. In the last ten years, every grain of produce by Punjab farmers has been procured and fair MSP has been sent to the bank accounts of farmers within a week. The decision has been take in the interest of a safe and secure border state and I am sure people will support the BJP in the June 1 election,’’ he wrote.
He further said that the centuries old unrealized dream of the Sikhs to visit the Kartarpur shrine across the border was made possible by the opening of the Kartarpur corridor under PM Modi's leadership.
Earlier both Jakhar and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said that the alliance between BJP and SAD was an emotion for the people of the state.
However, the deviant path this time is due to the saffron party's confidence in garnering more support riding on the back of Ram Mandir consecration and the pro-development pitch given by PM Modi, according to sources.
Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal is learnt to be wary of the alliance in the wake of farmers' agitation. Besides, they want a resolution of Bandi Singhs as part of the pre poll deal.
This will be the first parliamentary polls since 1998, in which both the BJP and SAD will contest separately pitched against each other.
In the 2022 assembly polls, the two parties fought separately and suffered major jolts with BJP winning two seats and Akali winning three, while AAP swept 92 seats to become the majority in the 117 member state assembly.
Hinting at a break in alliance, SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal had said on March 22nd, "The party will continue to put principles above politics and it will never deviate from it’s historic role as champion of interests of sikh community...All minorities as well as Punjabis. The party will continue to fight for more powers and genuine autonomy to the states.’’