Lok Sabha elections: BJP to go solo in Punjab, no alliance with SAD

CHANDIGARH: The BJP will not go into an alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party informed today.

In a video statement on his X handle, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar confirmed the party's decision to go solo in Punjab.

"We took this decision after wide consultations with the people, party leaders and workers. The decision is aimed at a bright future of Punjab's youth, farmers, traders and backward classes. The works done for Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is evident. In the last ten years, every grain of produce by Punjab farmers has been procured and fair MSP has been sent to the bank accounts of farmers within a week. The decision has been take in the interest of a safe and secure border state and I am sure people will support the BJP in the June 1 election,’’ he wrote.

He further said that the centuries old unrealized dream of the Sikhs to visit the Kartarpur shrine across the border was made possible by the opening of the Kartarpur corridor under PM Modi's leadership.

Earlier both Jakhar and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said that the alliance between BJP and SAD was an emotion for the people of the state.