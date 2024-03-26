Madhya Pradesh: Once BSP’s arch enemies, these ex-BJP men now star campaigners

BHOPAL: The proverbial saying ‘politics makes strange bedfellows’ is turning out to be true in Madhya Pradesh this Lok Sabha poll season. Two former BJP politicians for whom the BSP was once the arch rival, are now star campaigners of the same political party.

The BSP recently released its 40-strong list of star campaigners for the first and second phase of LS polls in MP. The list not only included party president Mayawati and other prominent national leaders, but also included BJP’s former senior leaders, including ex-MP Ramlakhan Singh Kushwah and ex-MP minister Rustam Singh.