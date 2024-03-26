Ministry officers tasked with purging encroachment on national highways

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) directed officers and implementing agencies tasked with monitoring the construction and maintenance of national highways projects to get rid of encroachments on roads under their jurisdiction. The ministry has made it obligatory for them to find out squatters, record their presence in their inspection note and issue directions to highway administration to initiate action.

“In order to ensure that national highways remain free from unauthorised occupation, it has been decided that it shall be obligatory on the part of the inspecting authorities of the ministry and its implementing agencies to ascertain unauthorised occupation during inspection of the national highways and bring out the fact and extend of unauthorised occupation in the inspection note, directing the designated administrations to remove the unauthorised occupation,” read a circular.