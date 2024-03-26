Ministry seeks support to identify top tourist destinations

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Tourism has written to other ministries and departments to participate in its ‘Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice Tourist Destination Poll’. The initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 7.
One of the objectives of the campaign is to obtain public feedback on the best tourist attractions across different categories—spiritual, cultural & heritage, nature & wildlife, and adventure activities for developing them into world-class tourist destinations, said an official. Besides the four main categories, the ‘other’ category is where one can vote for their personal favourites and help uncover hidden tourism gems in the form of unexplored tourism attractions and destinations such as vibrant border villages, wellness tourism, and wedding tourism etc.
The choices will enable the ministry to identify attractions and destinations for development on a mission mode, contributing to India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat, they added.
Participants can input their favourite tourist attractions into five defined categories that align with their preferences on MyGov.in, a platform introduced to build a partnership between citizens and the government. It’s mandatory for participants to select at least one tourist attraction they have already visited from any of the five categories and choose at least one attraction that they wish to visit in the future.
The campaign will close on April 30.
“The launch, awareness campaign/ promotional activities are expected ...to increase citizen’s participation/ Jan Bhagidari through multiple channels. The Ministry of Tourism is keen to collaborate with all other ministries and the state/ union territory (UT) government to maximise the participation of citizens in this campaign,” read the letter sent to the secretaries of the ministries and department.
The embassies and high commissions abroad have also been promoting the campaign.