Ministry seeks support to identify top tourist destinations

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Tourism has written to other ministries and departments to participate in its ‘Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice Tourist Destination Poll’. The initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 7.

One of the objectives of the campaign is to obtain public feedback on the best tourist attractions across different categories—spiritual, cultural & heritage, nature & wildlife, and adventure activities for developing them into world-class tourist destinations, said an official. Besides the four main categories, the ‘other’ category is where one can vote for their personal favourites and help uncover hidden tourism gems in the form of unexplored tourism attractions and destinations such as vibrant border villages, wellness tourism, and wedding tourism etc.