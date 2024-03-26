ND Tiwari’s nephew bids adieu to Congress

DEHRADUN: In a series of setbacks for the Congress in Uttarakhand, another prominent leader, Deepak Balutia, who is the nephew of former Chief Minister late Narain Dutt Tiwari, has decided to part ways with the party.

Balutia, who has been actively involved in politics from his student days, said, “Currently, I have no intention of joining any other party.” Balutia is the 15th leader to snap ties with the Congress since the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule.

As per the political scenario of Nainital parliamentary constituency, Balutia was the frontrunner for this seat. However, when Prakash Joshi was selected as a candidate by the party’s top leadership, Balutia tendered his resignation.

Balutia had presented his candidacy in the Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to this newspaper, he said, “Prior to this, I had expressed my wish to contest the elections from Haldwani Nagar Nigam and Haldwani Vidhan Sabha.” He added that he has been serving the party for 35 years yet the central leadership has consistently overlooked him.