NEET aspirant hangs self in Kota, sixth suicide by coaching student since January

According to the SHO, Urooj, a native of UP's Kannauj district, had been preparing for the medical college entrance exam at a coaching institute for the last one-and-a-half-year.

The student's parents got worried when he did not respond to their calls on Tuesday morning and they informed his friends and the guard at the accommodation, who called the police, he said.

No suicide note was recovered from the NEET aspitant's room and reason behind the extreme step would be clear only after investigation, SHO Chaudhary said.

Urooj had been self-studying at his PG room for his exams due in May as his coaching classes were off as the courses were completed, he said.

His parents have been informed and they were expected to arrive here by late night, the SHO said.

Suicide helpline If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.