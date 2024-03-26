PAC jawan sustains bullet injury on Ram Janmabhoomi premises in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW: A platoon commander of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), posted at the Ram Janmabhoomi (RJB) complex premises, sustained a gunshot from his service rifle AK-47 accidentally on Tuesday evening.

The injured person, identified as Ram Prasad, 53, was immediately rushed to Shri Ram Hospital, from where he was referred to the district hospital after initial treatment. Now, he is getting treatment at KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

According to senior PAC officers, Ram Prasad, a seasoned officer serving in the 32nd battalion, had a clean track record and was 'not suffering from any mental illness'.

Inspector General of Police, Faizabad Range, Praveen Kumar, who was the first one to rush to the spot, said that the preliminary probe indicated it to be an accident during rifle maintenance.

“The PAC commander was immediately given medical attention and is stable,” said the officer.

Another PAC commando, who wished not to be named, said that around 5:45 pm, he and other soldiers were taking charge of the security arrangements at the post established on the premises when suddenly, while cleaning the weapons, a bullet was fired from Ram Prasad’s AK-47.

The bullet hit him directly on the left side of his chest and passed through it. As he collapsed, higher officials were immediately informed, and they took him to Shri Ram Hospital.

IG Praveen Kumar, CRPF Commandant Chhotalal, SSP Raj Karan Nayyar, and other police officers were present at the spot.

Platoon Commander Ram Prasad, originally a resident of Amethi, was transferred to Ayodhya from Lucknow about a year ago.

Family members have been informed about the accident. Doctors confimed that X-rays confirmed that the bullet passed away from the chest.

Further details are awaited.