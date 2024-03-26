Parties to stitch 3rd front in J&K to take on I.N.D.I.A

SRINAGAR: The decision on formation of a ‘third front’ in Jammu and Kashmir by three parties, who are critical to I.N.D.I.A bloc, is likely to be taken this week. If the Third Front emerges then the three parties may contest one seat each in the Valley.
Sources said the parties -- J&K Apni Party of influential businessman and former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari, DPAP of former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Peoples Conference of Sajjad Gani Lone -- are engaged in talks on forming a Third Front.
“We have proposed discussions with various like-minded parties interested in advancing the welfare of the people of J&K,” said Apni Party general secretary Rafi Mir.
The three parties are critical of all three I.N.D.I.A parties – National Conference, PDP and Congress -- and want to present themselves as an alternative.
Of the three parties, Apni Party and DPAP were formed post Article 370 abrogation while Peoples Conference emerged as a bigger picture on the political scene after the fall of the PDP-BJP coalition government in June 2018 with many leaders deserting the PDP.
DPAP chief spokesman Salman Nizami said parleys on forming a ‘grand alliance’ with like-minded parties, including Apni Party and Peoples Conference, and some former MLAs are going on.
“The talks are in the initial stage. The decision on the formation of the third front may be taken this week,” he said.
Nizami said although the proposed grand alliance will be for Lok Sabha polls, there is possibility the partnership will stay for the assembly polls.
The alliance will be headed by Azad and it will basically be for three Valley seats – Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar and Baramulla.
Sources said the leadership of both Apni Party and DPAP are also in touch with Sajad Lone of Peoples Conference (PC) for the pre-poll alliance.
According to sources, if the third front becomes a reality, then Azad may contest from Anantnag-Rajouri LS seat, Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari from Srinagar seat and both DPAP and JKAP will support PC chairman Sajad Lone from Baramulla LS seat. Sajad Lone has already announced his candidature for Baramulla LS seat.
Political commentators opined that if the third front emerges, it will pose a serious challenge for NC, which is insisting on contesting all three LS seats in the Valley as the party had won all of them in the 2019 polls. However, third front may make it difficult for the NC to retain all the seats.
They said Azad’s entry from Anantnag-Rajouri seat may benefit BJP while Sajad Lone, with the support of Apni Party and Azad, may emerge as a strong competitor to NC from Baramulla seat.