Parties to stitch 3rd front in J&K to take on I.N.D.I.A

“We have proposed discussions with various like-minded parties interested in advancing the welfare of the people of J&K,” said Apni Party general secretary Rafi Mir.

The three parties are critical of all three I.N.D.I.A parties – National Conference, PDP and Congress -- and want to present themselves as an alternative.

Of the three parties, Apni Party and DPAP were formed post Article 370 abrogation while Peoples Conference emerged as a bigger picture on the political scene after the fall of the PDP-BJP coalition government in June 2018 with many leaders deserting the PDP.

DPAP chief spokesman Salman Nizami said parleys on forming a ‘grand alliance’ with like-minded parties, including Apni Party and Peoples Conference, and some former MLAs are going on.